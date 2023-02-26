Great Decisions is an interest group within the Tehachapi Mountain Branch of American Association of University Women. It is chaired by Nancy Williamson and George Jennings and uses material developed by the Foreign Policy Association.
This month the topic was outer space policy. Dale Hawkins and AAUW member Lauren Hollen showed slides and spoke about the many rockets that have launched telescopic cameras to gather information about outer space. There is so much data that the public is allowed to access reports and make their own discoveries.
Participants in Great Decisions were amazed to learn there are thousands of satellites, telescopes and balloons continually orbiting the earth. Rockets are now being launched by private companies. There is much to learn as well as fear about the future of space.
AAUW promotes education for women and girls. Membership is open to anyone, male or female, who has at least a two-year degree from an accredited institution. For more information, see tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
