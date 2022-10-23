Corey Costelloe fielded a variety of questions from American Association of University Women members when he spoke recently to the group. He was impressed with their interest and probing questions.
Costelloe is assistant city manager, and has been employed by the city for the past five years. However, he moved to Tehachapi in 1981 and attended local schools. He noticed several of his former teachers among the AAUW members. He continued his education and received a master's degree from Cal State Bakersfield. He was employed in sports journalism for 15 years before joining the city of Tehachapi.
Measure S is of great concern to Costelloe, and he urged a "yes" vote on the measure. He said the cost increase from the county Fire Department is a main reason Measure S must be passed. However, it is also necessary for funding Police Department positions and street and roads maintenance. It adds a 1-cent local sales tax. He pointed out that Tehachapi has one of the lowest sales tax rates in Kern County. It is 7.25 percent, whereas Bakersfield charges 8.25 percent.
Costelloe concluded his presentation talking about new businesses coming to town, a new park being developed, and new developments going ahead. There was lots of good news to hear about the city of Tehachapi.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls, but Tehachapi Mountain Branch is a community-minded group and enjoyed hearing about the city. Information about the branch may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net/
Phyllis Belcher is an AAUW member.
