Judith Campanaro will be the featured speaker at the Oct. 13 meeting of American Association of University Women. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in Friendship Hall of Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, 100 E. E St. Members and guests are invited to attend.
“The Healing Power of Art” is the subject of Campanaro’s speech. She is well qualified in this area having graduated from Ottawa University with a master's degree in professional counseling before studying advanced graduate studies in art therapy. She is an artist who has found joy in promoting the healing power of art through workshops and motivational speaking.
AAUW promotes education and equity for women and girls. Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 714-313-0456 for further information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
