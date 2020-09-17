“We are living in crazy times.” That is how Dr. Marilyn Schlitz began her talk to American Association of University. It was at the Tehachapi Mountain Branch's September meeting, which was held online and conducted by President Joan Cote.
Dr. Schlitz is a highly respected social scientist, award-winning author and charismatic speaker. Her work has been featured in scientific journals as well as radio, newspapers, magazines, television and feature films. As a professor, she teaches transpersonal psychology to Ph.D. students.
Dr. Schlitz went on to explain her philosophy of how to live deeply in the time of a pandemic. She believes we can find balance within the challenges these times present, and the challenges offer opportunities for those who seek them. She outlined a practice of transformative philosophy that begins with setting an intention and opening one’s mind to other possibilities. This leads to building new habits and accepting change.
AAUW members were led by Dr. Schlitz in a session of mindful breathing. She said this was based on science and helped regulate the emotions and enabled one to live in the present moment. There is more information on her website, Marilynschlitz.com.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. There are no barriers to full participation in the organization. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate degree or equivalent, a baccalaureate or advanced degree from an accredited institution. Call 972-6508 for membership questions. More information about the Branch is available at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of the club.
