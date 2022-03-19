If you want to return to college, then we have some solutions for you. We are offering continuing education scholarships, also called re-entry scholarships.
These are available for people who are starting or returning to college after having been in the workplace or raising children. All you need to do is to write us a letter of intention by April 15. Enclose your history and future plans for college. Include your name and phone number.
Mail to: American Association of University Women, C/O Barbara Woods, 21275 Jeffrey Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
