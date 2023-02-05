Lewis Brown has lived a life of service and serves as a good example to follow. That is why he has been invited to speak to American Association of University Women. After retirement he became involved with various organizations. He is active in Tehachapi Community Theater, not only as an actor, but in the administration of the organization.
He is president of the Senior Center and can be found there every weekday. In 2022 he was chosen as Tehachapi Citizen of the Year. AAUW applauds those who give so much to the community.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Friendship Hall of Tehachapi Community Church, 100 E. E St. Anyone interested in meeting Brown is encouraged to come.
