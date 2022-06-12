Seven exceptional students were recognized for their achievements and rewarded with scholarships from American Association of University Women. The awards were distributed at a celebratory dinner recently hosted by AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch.
Jacob Safford received a $3,000 scholarship given in memory of Janice Hagen-Armstrong, who worked tirelessly on the scholarship committee until her death six months ago. Reese Sherman, Daisy Andrade and Bryce Rodriguez each received an award of $3,000.
Each one was introduced by an AAUW member who explained why the student was chosen. There was a common characteristic among them. They all had top grades and studied diligently to maintain them. They set goals for themselves and worked hard to achieve them. They participated in a wide range of activities from sports to volunteering. They cared about others and were anxious to help where needed.
After receiving their award, each one spoke to the audience about their dreams and plans for the future. They thanked AAUW for the money, but more importantly, they thanked their parents for the love, support and inspiration received throughout their life.
Middle School Awards were presented to John Lambert and Jaskiran Grewal. They had been recommended by their teachers for recognition because of their high achievement and excellent character. Each received $100 and a certificate. Mrs. Fontaine, who introduced them, suggested they might be back in four years to receive a high school scholarship.
AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch began a scholarship program in 1980. The amount given has increased over the years so the total amount given is now over $250,000. Funds for an account called SFFW (Scholarship Fund for Women) accepts tax-deductible donations.
The AAUW branch is currently sponsoring a fundraiser which is a play at the BeeKay Theater called "On Golden Pond." It costs $25 and plays Sunday, June 19, at 2 p.m. Call 661-858-4101 or 661-821-2055 for tickets.
Phyllis Belcher is an AAUW member and longtime community volunteer.
