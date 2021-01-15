At the January meeting of American Association of University Women, Marti Sprinkle recalled how she and Evelyn Seaman were instrumental in establishing Tehachapi Mountain Branch.
Both women had belonged to AAUW in other cities, and when they moved to Tehachapi, they thought it was important to have an AAUW branch here. They knew there were women in Tehachapi who were interested in promoting education for girls, and awarding a scholarship to a Tehachapi High School graduate was the catalyst in forming Tehachapi Mountain Branch in 1980.
Sprinkle recalled all the yard sales, raffles and auctions that were held to raise money for the scholarship. The hope was that more girls from this community would be encouraged to enroll in and complete a four-year college education. This beginning developed into a program that now is one of the largest providers of local scholarships in the community.
The Tehachapi group became a satellite of Bakersfield AAUW, but in 1984 they had enough members to qualify as a regular chartered AAUW branch. They have been active now for 40 years in promoting equity and education for women and girls.
Marti Sprinkle still lives in Tehachapi and calls water aerobics her second career. She is a certified instructor in water aerobics and says it is the best form of exercise. In 2013, she published a book called "Water Wonder Works." She teaches water aerobics in several locations in the community.
Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW may be found at http://www.tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net/
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.