It was an exciting event when the American Association of University Women announced the winners of its 2023 scholarships. It has been 40 years since Tehachapi Mountain Branch issued its first $1,000 scholarship. This year the amount distributed was $15,700. AAUW has awarded more than $275,000 in scholarships since the program began.
The event began with dinner for the honored students and their parents, and then the ceremony began. The stage was set with a large picture of Janice Armstrong, who died about two years ago. She had been the mainstay of AAUW’s scholarship program. She was instrumental in setting up Scholarship Fund for Women as the tax-deductible program to receive and distribute monies. She worked tirelessly to raise funds and reward local students.
Her husband, Dan Armstrong, opened the ceremony by welcoming all and expressing how important the scholarship program was to Janice. He praised all the donors who make it possible and thanked the many volunteers who continue the work that meant so much to his wife.
Five graduates received scholarships of three thousand dollars; another received $500; and two middle school students received $100 each. Winners recognized were Kailey Cueva, Ava Hester, Kailey Kolesar, Moria Loyd, Reagan Rodriguez and Dmitri Hubbard. Two outstanding junior high students were recognized with certificates of achievement and $100 each.
AAUW is a diverse organization for women which advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Information is available at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net/.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
