Be Bold, Be Brave, Be Brilliant. That is the theme American Association of University Women has chosen for its new year, which begins now. Officers of AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch set three main goals they plan to achieve: promote health awareness; explore options for education; reach out to women’s needs. They kept those goals in mind as they recently made plans for the 2020-21 AAUW year.
President Joan Cote led the group in developing actions and programs to achieve their goals. It was more challenging than it has ever been because of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. The branch budgeted for a computer program, which facilitates online meetings that will be necessary for some months. Cote was enthused about this action and is thinking of new ways to unite and excite the membership.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. There are no barriers to full participation in the organization. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate degree or equivalent, a baccalaureate or advanced degree from an accredited institution. Dues are $99 per year, which includes membership in both the state and national AAUW. Call 972-6508 for membership questions. More information about the branch is available at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
