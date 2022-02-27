It’s Women’s History Month, and American Association of University Women will celebrate with a special presentation, which is a tribute to 16 interesting women who left their mark on the world.
It will be in the format of poems and pictures from a book called "The Lady Was a Champ." It was written by an Arizona native, Joyce Niprikas, who was born in Phoenix. She said, “These ladies have complicated my life, but I have learned so much from them.” You will too!
AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch invites the public to join them in recognizing historical women. Plan to attend this meeting Wednesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Community Church’s Friendship Hall, 100 E. E St.
Membership in AAUW is open to both women and men with a 2-year or higher degree from an accredited institution. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 714-313-0456 for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
