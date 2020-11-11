The mission of the American Association of University Women is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. One of the California branches is helping to do that by presenting an entirely new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) project, “Girls4STEM Webinars,” a series of webinars for high school girls featuring young professional women in STEM fields.
The Girls4STEM webinar series is launching Sunday, Nov. 22. This webinar series introduces women working in STEM fields to high school girls who at this stage of their lives are making choices about high school coursework in preparation for potential college majors and STEM careers. The presenters share their education and career paths, discuss their actual job activities, and provide tips for getting college internships and jobs after college.
Girls4STEM is free and open to all high school girls. Webinars will be offered one to two times per month on Sunday afternoons for up to 500 attendees, as part of the branch’s community outreach project. A report published by USA Facts on Oct. 16 says that while more women are earning STEM degrees than 10 years ago, women still earn only 32.4 percent of STEM degrees awarded. Their goal is to encourage high school girls to take STEM classes and major in a STEM field in college. This webinar series is made possible by a generous grant from the Bettelheim Family Foundation.
Visit https://oml-ca.aauw.net/girls4stem-webinars/ to find out more about the webinars, including bios of the presenters, and the link for registering for each webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Membership in AAUW is open to both men and women, with a two-year or higher college degree. For more information about the Tehachapi Mountain Branch, please contact Joanne Beckett at 972-6508.
Linda Flores is the coordinator for Tech Trek.
