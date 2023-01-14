Dr. Marian Stephens will speak at the Jan. 18 meeting of AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch about the challenges educators face in today's world. The meeting will be held in Friendship Hall at Tehachapi Community Congregational Church, 100 E. E St. at 4 p.m. Come early to meet AAUW members and enjoy refreshments.
Stephens has more than 45 years of experience in the field of education. She was an administrator for 27 years and served as Tehachapi Unified School District's superintendent for 10 years. Since retiring from public education in 2007, she has worked as a consultant and provided legal support in both plaintiff and defendant cases.
AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. There are no barriers to full participation in the organization. Membership is open to any graduate holding an associate, baccalaureate or advanced degree from an accredited institution. Come to the meeting to see if you might be interested in joining AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch.
Phyllis Belcher is an AAUW member.
