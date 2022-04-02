Charles White will be the keynote speaker at the April 13 meeting of American Association of University Women. Members of Tehachapi Branch of AAUW look forward to hearing about the history of the town where they live.
White is president of Tehachapi Heritage League and an expert in the history of this area. He will begin talking about the first explorers who passed this way; continue with stories about the native Indians; recall early settlers who established this area; and conclude with the importance of The Loop and the railroad.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, April 13, 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Community Church, 100 E. E St. Guests are always welcome. Call 714-313-0456 for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is a member of AAUW.
