American Association of University Women will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, to learn about help for those in Tehachapi who suffer from the disease of addiction. The meeting will be held at Tehachapi Community Church Friendship Hall, corner of Green and E streets. Anyone interested in the topic is welcome to attend. The speaker is Joshua Pierce, president and founder of Cornerstone Center for Counseling and Discipleship.
Cornerstone is a nonprofit organization that he formed in 2020. It was opened as a center for substance abuse treatment, but due to COVID-19 had to temporarily close in December of the same year.
Pierce continued to work and dedicated himself to reopening the substance abuse treatment program, which reopened in May of this year. Pierce and his team work tirelessly to serve those in need in Tehachapi, including those trapped in the disease of addiction. He says he is speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.
AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls. Tehachapi Mountain Branch set three goals for this year. They are Act — Take action on the most pressing policies; Learn — Dig deeper into the issues that matter; Engage — Share the important work that should be done. See tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net/ for more information.
Phyllis Belcher is an AAUW member.
