Kern County Animal Services plans to bring dogs for adoption to various locations in the Tehachapi area and eastern Kern in coming months. The county department provided this schedule:
April 2: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Rosamond - Easter Bunny Lane Vendor Fair with dogs for adoption, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 29: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Rosamond - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 3: Fosters Freeze Rosamond - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 9: Canine Creek - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 10: Meadowbrook Park - low-cost vaccine/microchip clinic, 8 to 11 a.m. (Please note that we only do one Tehachapi clinic per year.)
July 7: Canine Creek - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
July 15: Tehachapi Mountain Bowling - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
July 29: Kohnen's Bakery - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 4: Canine Creek - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sept. 1: Canine Creek - adoption event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.