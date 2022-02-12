Edwards Air Force Base will open its gates to the general public for the 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show on Oct. 15 and 16. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds have confirmed attendance.
The event is scheduled near the 75th anniversary (on Oct. 14) of Edwards AFB test pilot Chuck Yeager's famous flight of the experimental Bell X-1 in which he became the first person to successfully break the sound barrier.
Organizers of the event are seeking sponsors, STEM exhibitors, volunteers and vendors.
For more information visit avairshow.com.
