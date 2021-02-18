Anthony Sanchez of Tehachapi graduated Jan. 28, 2021, as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate Fuels Airman Recruit.
Sanchez is the son of Javier and Yvonne Sanchez, and the grandson of Javier and Rachel Sanchez of Tehachapi.
