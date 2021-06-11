Al-Anon meetings have resumed in Tehachapi, and are scheduled as follows:

Sunday at 6 p.m., 20717 South St. Meeting in the small room in back.

Monday at 7 p.m., 401 S. Mill St. at the Church of Christ.

Wednesday, Al-Anon book study from noon to 1 p.m., 401 S. Mill Street at the Church of Christ.

Thursday at 7 p.m., 20717 South St. Meeting in the small room in back.

Friday at 1:30 p.m., 20717 South St. Meeting in the small room in back.

