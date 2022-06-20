Plans for another All-American 4th of July Festival have been announced by the city of Tehachapi. This year’s sponsor is AltaOne Federal Credit Union.
The July 4 celebration will kick off at 7 a.m. with the All American 5K and end with the annual fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. according to Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager and event coordinator. In between will be a host of other activities including the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast and All-American 4th of July Festival at Central Park with food and craft vendors, music and other entertainment.
Costelloe noted that the annual fireworks spectacular presented by the city originates adjacent to the Event Center at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
“This location provides for wonderful viewing opportunities from around the Tehachapi area,” Costelloe noted. “The city has once again contracted the services of Zambelli Fireworks for this patriotic display of freedom with the goal of making the show better each year.”
He added that the All-American 4th of July Festival is also supported by WM, the company that provides refuse and recycling services for city residents.
Costelloe said the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast (8 a.m., Philip Marx Central Park) is a fundraiser for the Tehachapi High School football program named in honor of former Tehachapi Mayor Ed Grimes, who spearheaded the efforts of this event for many years.
Breakfast tickets are on sale through the THS football team and are available for $8 each. Players and coaches will sell tickets at the Tehachapi Farmer’s Market in Downtown Tehachapi, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays throughout June.
Another way to start the day is with the All-American 5k beginning with a mass start at 7 a.m. at the Steven Shy Activity Center at Central Park. Registration for that event is $45 and includes a t-shirt, finisher’s medal, and a pancake breakfast after the race. Participants can register online at www.tvrpd.org. The deadline is June 30.
The All-American 4th of July Festival will begin at 11 a.m. at Central Park. Scheduled at noon are the mayor’s welcome and national anthem.
Booths organized by the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association will show local vendors and small businesses. Also in the park will be the American Legion’s wall of valor sponsored by Tehachapi’s American Legion Family — American Legion Post 221, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 221, The American Legion Riders Chapter 221 and The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 221.
Back by popular demand is an entertainment lineup that includes local artists Averee Napier, Ryan Sillifant and Americana band Muleskinner Revival, Costelloe said.
And the annual beer garden fundraiser sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club will again be held at the Central Park gazebo starting at noon.
“We aim to continue to provide a small-town 4th of July Festival and that includes local vendors, local music artists and support from both locals and visitors to our community,” Costelloe said. “These events are important to our culture as Americans, along with our history as residents of Tehachapi. We take these opportunities to greet friends, make a few new ones and enjoy this patriotic celebration together at Central Park.”
At the conclusion of the Central Park festivities at 4 p.m., the action shifts to the Tehachapi Rodeo and Event Center for the annual “Bad Bulls” bull riding event presented by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association. Gates will open at 4 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event that sold out in 2021 with record attendance.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.TehachapiProRodeo.com.
— Claudia Elliott
