The American Legion Riders Department of California host its annual motorcycle "Legacy Ride" this June 10-12 . Due to the size of our state, the ride will be divided into Northern Section and Southern Section, and the American Legion Riders Chapter 221 in Tehachapi will participate.
Though hosted by the ALR, the ride is open to the public and anyone can join in with us for a great three-day event of riding through Southern California. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the Legions' National Scholarship fund, which awards money to the children of fallen service members, or those who sustained combat injuries resulting in at least a 50 percent disability rating. These awards could total as much as $20,000 per year per student and can be awarded up to four years.
Registration ends May 15 and can be done online by going to www.californialegacyrun.org or by contacting Chairperson Rochelle M. Billet-Smith at alrdoclegacyrun@gmail.com.
Come ride with an amazing group of veterans and Americans, enjoy some fantastic company while seeing the beauty of our magnificent state. Or, feel free to donate to this very worthy cause and help those who need us so very much.
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic Veterans organization. Our focus is on helping our veterans in time of need and serving the communities in which posts are located.
American Legion Riders are well known for charitable work, which includes raising hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for local children's hospitals, veterans homes and severely wounded veterans and college scholarships for their children.
Steven Swindle is the public affairs officer for American Legion Post 221 Tehachapi, a U.S. Army veteran and a retired fire captain.
