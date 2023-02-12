Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association hosted an afternoon of wine tasting and sampling Saturday afternoon. Held at the Bear Valley Springs Country Club, the sellout crowd enjoyed a variety of locally grown wines presented for tasting by the Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company. A variety of hors d’Oeuvres were prepared by the chefs of the Oak Tree Country Club Restaurant.
The BVSCAA will hold monthly interest events that are open to members and the public.
On March 18, a Murder Mystery Dinner Show will be featured and preformed at the Oak Tree Country Club. Various local stage actors have signed on and the evening is anticipated to sell out quickly.
All events are discounted to members. BVSCAA membership applications are available at each event and online at BVSCAA.ORG. For additional information and a schedule of future events, go to the website or call Anya at 661-435-0667.
