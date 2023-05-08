Tehachapi has new royalty. Crowns and banners adorned 10 young ladies by the end of the 2023 Miss Tehachapi Pageant held May 5 at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
The Miss Tehachapi crown went to Ana Orozco, who was Teen Miss Tehachapi last year. She is the daughter of Irma Orozco and Gabriel Orozco.
On hand to crown the new Miss Tehachapi was last year’s title holder, Kylie Kaczmarczyk. She thanked the community for a wonderful year and said she will be leaving Tehachapi soon for film makeup training.
Pageant Director Debbie Rea said the girls all worked very hard.
“We start in February and practiced once a week for a few hours,” she said. “ It's fun to see these young ladies come out of their comfort zone and have the courage to do an interview and perform on stage. It's quite an accomplishment for all of them.”
Rea’s daughter Tiffany Rea served as co-director and mistress of ceremonies for the event. She is a former Miss Tehachapi herself, and her many other titles include Miss United States 2020.
All contestants were required to have a platform — something they felt passionate about — and discuss that with judges in private scored interviews held earlier in the week.
On pageant night, with about 100 people in the audience, they each appeared three times — in casual wear and formal gowns. More than a dozen queens from nearby communities attended to support the pageant.
Judges were Emma Denny, Anna Snyder and Sherry Pfrehm, all Tehachapi residents.
In addition to Miss Tehachapi, the following girls were awarded crowns and titles:
Aubree Ellis, Miss Tehachapi Junior Teen; Leilani Pascual, Junior Miss Tehachapi; Kaia Hutchinson, Miss Tehachapi Junior Pre-Teen; Samantha Baker, Young Miss Tehachapi; Ariana Pascual, Petite Miss Tehachapi; Alexis Hernandez, Little Miss Tehachapi; Brixley Gomien, Tiny Miss Tehachapi; and Brielle Silva, Mini Miss Tehachapi.
An additional title, Teen Miss Tehachapi, was awarded. However, the winner did not wish to be identified or photographed for publication.
