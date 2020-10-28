There's so much to celebrate in Tehachapi! Today Tehachapi News presents the results of our Best of 2020.
Community
Best Animal Rescue
Have A Heart Humane Society
Favorites
Marley’s Mutts
S.T.O.P. (Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets)
Best Community Organization
Family Life Pregnancy Center
Favorites
Tehachapi Cancer Foundation
Tehachapi Community Theatre
Best Employer
Red House BBQ
Favorites
Tehachapi Unified School District
World Wind and Solar
Best Local Teacher
Carrie Perkins (Soldati), Golden Hills Elementary School
Favorites
Doug DeGeer, Tehachapi High School
Amy Lang, Jacobsen Middle School
Best Worthy Cause
Family Life Pregnancy Center
Favorites
Cheers to Charity
Marley’s Mutts
Best Park
Philip Marx Central Park
Favorites
Golden Hills Nature Park
Tehachapi Mountain Park
Best Place to Hike/Bike
Tehachapi Mountain Park
Favorites
Bear Valley Springs
Golden Hills Nature Park
HEALTH AND BEAUTY
Best Chiropractor
Dr. Danielle Sottile, Vita Sana Chiropractic
Favorites
Dr. Laura White, Laura White Chiropractic
Dr. William Emard, William Emard Chiropractic
Best Dentist
Dr. Michael Jones
Favorites
Dr. Ryan Kerr
Dr. Randall Kam (tied)
Dr. Rick D. Wells (tied)
Best Medical
Group/Office
Kaiser Permanente
Favorites
Dignity Health
Oak Tree Medical Group
Best Barber Shop
Lucky Barber Shop
Favorites
Ashmore’s Chop Shop
Barry’s Barber Shop
Best Beauty Salon
Glamour Salon
Favorites
Old Town Roots
Salon Ro Suites
Best Massage Therapist
Melissa Sottile, Massage Therapy
Favorites
Emily Sandholt, Holistic Hearts Massage Studio
Judy Keller, Holistic Hearts Massage Studio
Food & Dining
Best Breakfast Place
Henry’s Cafe
Favorites
Carlos Donuts
Steampunk Cafe & Grill
Best Burger Place
P-Dubs
Favorites
Big Papa’s
Steampunk Cafe & Grill
Best Coffee
The Coffee Mill
Favorites
Bean Me Up
Starbucks
Best Ethnic Restaurant
Petra Mediterranean Restaurant
Favorites
Kasagiri
Prime Bar & Grill
Best Overall Restaurant
P-Dubs
Favorites
Jake’s Steakhouse
Red House BBQ
Best Pizza
TK Pizza & Pasta
Favorites
Johnny’s Take & Bake Pizza
Papa’s House
Best Sandwich Place
Kohnen’s Country Bakery
Favorites
P-Dubs
Moessner Farm Cafe & Store
Best Tacos
Bean Me Up
Favorites
Tacos El Superior
Taco Samich
Best Wine/Beer Selection
Veritas
Favorites
Dorner’s Family Vineyard
Tehachapi Liquor
Services & Shopping
Best Automotive Service
The Garage
Favorites
Murphy’s Diesel and Auto Repair
The Tire Store
Best Bank/Financial Institution
Valley Strong Credit Union
Favorites
Bank of the Sierra
Safe 1 Credit Union
Best Insurance Professional
Marty Pay, Farmers Insurance
Favorites
Bill Kotz, State Farm
Rod Dorman, State Farm
Best Pet Services
Canine Creek
Favorites
Paws On Dog Training
Red Carpet Grooming
Best Boutique
Wild Roots Style Co.
Favorites
Bliss Interiors
Uneek Findz
Best Overall Place to Shop
Wild Roots Style Co.
Favorites
Tehachapi Natural Market
Tractor Supply
Best Overall Business
Carlos Donuts
Favorites
Alert Disaster Restoration
Kohnen’s Country Bakery
Best Propane Company
Kern River Propane
Favorites
Delta Liquid Energy
Waste Management
Best Antique/Vintage
Go 2 Girls
Favorites
Uneek Findz
Auntie Ems
Best Thrift
Sharing & Caring
Favorites
The Guild
Rescued Treasures
Real Estate
Best Property Management Company
Coldwell Banker Best Realty
Favorites
4 Seasons Realty
Kathy Carey Property Management
Best Real Estate Agent
Theresa Mann, Keller Williams Realty
Favorites
Larry Barrett, Coldwell Banker Best Realty
Lorena Semerenko, The Semerenko Team Re/Max
Best Real Estate Co.
Keller Williams Realty
Favorites
Access Real Estate
Coldwell Banker Best Realty
Best Mortgage Professional
Alysha Boles, Mortgage Advisor
Favorites
Gayle McCarthy, American Pacific Mortgage
Jeff LaMonte, Dignified Home Loans
