Best Of Tehachapi 2020.png

There's so much to celebrate in Tehachapi! Today Tehachapi News presents the results of our Best of 2020.

Community

Best Animal Rescue

Have A Heart Humane Society

Favorites

Marley’s Mutts

S.T.O.P. (Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets)

Best Community Organization

Family Life Pregnancy Center

Favorites

Tehachapi Cancer Foundation

Tehachapi Community Theatre

Best Employer

Red House BBQ

Favorites

Tehachapi Unified School District

World Wind and Solar

Best Local Teacher

Carrie Perkins (Soldati), Golden Hills Elementary School

Favorites

Doug DeGeer, Tehachapi High School

Amy Lang, Jacobsen Middle School

Best Worthy Cause

Family Life Pregnancy Center

Favorites

Cheers to Charity

Marley’s Mutts

Best Park

Philip Marx Central Park

Favorites

Golden Hills Nature Park

Tehachapi Mountain Park

Best Place to Hike/Bike

Tehachapi Mountain Park

Favorites

Bear Valley Springs

Golden Hills Nature Park

 

HEALTH AND BEAUTY

Best Chiropractor

Dr. Danielle Sottile, Vita Sana Chiropractic

Favorites

Dr. Laura White, Laura White Chiropractic

Dr. William Emard, William Emard Chiropractic

Best Dentist

Dr. Michael Jones

Favorites

Dr. Ryan Kerr

Dr. Randall Kam (tied)

Dr. Rick D. Wells (tied)

Best Medical

Group/Office

Kaiser Permanente

Favorites

Dignity Health

Oak Tree Medical Group

Best Barber Shop

Lucky Barber Shop

Favorites

Ashmore’s Chop Shop

Barry’s Barber Shop

Best Beauty Salon

Glamour Salon

Favorites

Old Town Roots

Salon Ro Suites

Best Massage Therapist

Melissa Sottile, Massage Therapy

Favorites

Emily Sandholt, Holistic Hearts Massage Studio

Judy Keller, Holistic Hearts Massage Studio

 

Food & Dining

Best Breakfast Place

Henry’s Cafe

Favorites

Carlos Donuts

Steampunk Cafe & Grill

Best Burger Place

P-Dubs

Favorites

Big Papa’s

Steampunk Cafe & Grill

Best Coffee

The Coffee Mill

Favorites

Bean Me Up

Starbucks

Best Ethnic Restaurant

Petra Mediterranean Restaurant

Favorites

Kasagiri

Prime Bar & Grill

Best Overall Restaurant

P-Dubs

Favorites

Jake’s Steakhouse

Red House BBQ

Best Pizza

TK Pizza & Pasta

Favorites

Johnny’s Take & Bake Pizza

Papa’s House

Best Sandwich Place

Kohnen’s Country Bakery

Favorites

P-Dubs

Moessner Farm Cafe & Store

Best Tacos

Bean Me Up

Favorites

Tacos El Superior

Taco Samich

Best Wine/Beer Selection

Veritas

Favorites

Dorner’s Family Vineyard

Tehachapi Liquor

 

Services & Shopping

Best Automotive Service

The Garage

Favorites

Murphy’s Diesel and Auto Repair

The Tire Store

Best Bank/Financial Institution

Valley Strong Credit Union

Favorites

Bank of the Sierra

Safe 1 Credit Union

Best Insurance Professional

Marty Pay, Farmers Insurance

Favorites

Bill Kotz, State Farm

Rod Dorman, State Farm

Best Pet Services

Canine Creek

Favorites

Paws On Dog Training

Red Carpet Grooming

Best Boutique

Wild Roots Style Co.

Favorites

Bliss Interiors

Uneek Findz

Best Overall Place to Shop

Wild Roots Style Co.

Favorites

Tehachapi Natural Market

Tractor Supply

Best Overall Business

Carlos Donuts

Favorites

Alert Disaster Restoration

Kohnen’s Country Bakery

Best Propane Company

Kern River Propane

Favorites

Delta Liquid Energy

Waste Management

Best Antique/Vintage

Go 2 Girls

Favorites

Uneek Findz

Auntie Ems

Best Thrift

Sharing & Caring

Favorites

The Guild

Rescued Treasures

 

Real Estate

Best Property Management Company

Coldwell Banker Best Realty

Favorites

4 Seasons Realty

Kathy Carey Property Management

Best Real Estate Agent

Theresa Mann, Keller Williams Realty

Favorites

Larry Barrett, Coldwell Banker Best Realty

Lorena Semerenko, The Semerenko Team Re/Max

Best Real Estate Co.

Keller Williams Realty

Favorites

Access Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Best Realty

Best Mortgage Professional

Alysha Boles, Mortgage Advisor

Favorites

Gayle McCarthy, American Pacific Mortgage

Jeff LaMonte, Dignified Home Loans

Tags

Recommended for you