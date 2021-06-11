Tehachapi High School recently announced the Class of 2021 recipients of community scholarships.

Students receiving scholarships are as follows:

American Legion Tehachapi Post 221

Catrina Hibbard

Makenna Kephart

Sean Wolf

Benjamin Martinez Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Valerie Navarro

Zachary Sarkisian

Californian Scholarship Federation

Emma Barrett

Evelyn Dean

Samantha Downs

Kobi Jaramillo

Robyn Warner

David B. Cord Memorial Scholarship

Sara Heier

Edwards Air Force Base Retirees

Kaitlyn Ramirez

Elizabeth Cuddeback Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Kyndall Perkins

George Novinger Inspirational Scholarship

Gracie Schneider

Gertrude E. White Memorial Scholarship

Ella Moomey

James L. Grecian Life Sciences Scholarship

Evelyn Dean

Kiwanis of Tehachapi

Jacqueline Torres

Langston/Maben Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Anaya

Emma Barrett

Rebecca Carol

Kobi Jaramillo

Lehigh Science Scholarship

Rebecca Carol

Mary Lou Valdez Scholarship

Ceryn Barlow

Merriam Hanley Scholarship

Kaitlyn Ramirez

Oak Tree Men's Golf Club

Catrina Hibbard

Club Sean Wolf

Tehachapi Rotary Scholarship

Robyn Warner

Scaled Composites

Evelyn Dean

Tehachapi Heritage League

Samantha Lipscomb

Tehachapi Lion's Club

Makenna Kephart

Gracie Schneider

Kayla Van Wey

Avanlee Arnold Memorial

Amber Clevinger

California School Employees Association

Elizabeth Anaya

Emma Barrett

Michael Davis

Emily Grier

Michael Manes

Elena Montoya

Rhiannon Nikkel

Kyndall Perkins

Ashby Shugart

Melina Tinajero

Catholic Daughters Scholarship

Elizabeth Anaya

Cliff Crowe Scholarship

Caleb McJunkin

Club Ideal Scholarship

Faith Napier

Dr. David Markeiwietz Memorial Scholarship

Riley Daubert

East Kern ASCA Scholarship

Felicity Snyder

Eddith May Hinkle

Kayla Van Wey

Funds for Freedom

Jordan Kirkpatrick

Golden Hills CSD

Sara Heier

Kobi Jaramillo

Hubbard Scholarship for Teachers

Christopher Eatmon

Jason George Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Makenna Kephart

Jepson Family Music Scholarship

Riley Daubert

Have-A-Heart Humane Society Animal Welfare and Kindness Scholarship

Emma Barrett

Nelson Rowlett Scholarship

Emily Schwartz

Pepsi Athletics Scholarship

Rebekah Willey

Quesada Family

Valerie Navarro

Saphiloff Nursing Scholarship

Emily Visscher

Scaled Composites

Liam Peck

Schuler Business Scholarship

Illiana Ledesma

Smart Growth Tehachapi Valley

Elizabeth Anaya

Ceryn Barlow

Samantha Lipscomb

Faith Napier

Valerie Navarro

Zachary Sarkisian

Sophia Shadduck

Melina Tinajero

Melissa Valdez

Rebekah Willey

SSPOA - Stallion Springs Property Owners Association

Michael Davis

Samantha Downs

Lauren Follis

Ella Moomey

Elizabeth Partridge

Tehachapi Arts Foundation

Jacqueline Torres

Tehachapi Association of Teachers

Sara Heier

Liam Peck

Tehachapi AAUW- J. Armstrong

Kyndall Perkins

Tehachapi American Association of University Women

Emma Barrett

Makenna Kephart

Robyn Warner

Tehachapi Mountain Quilters

Michael Davis

Melina Tinajero

Jacqueline Torres

Tehachapi Music Boosters

Liam Peck

Tehachapi Valley Gem & Mineral Society

Makenna Kephart

Tehachapi Warrior Boosters

Riley Daubert

Terra-Gen Operating Company, LLC. Scholarship Program

Dillon Caudle

Justin Root

THS Alumni Scholarship

Ian Alford

Liam Peck

Benjamin Zheng

THS Student Support Scholarship

Cesar Cardenas

Carla Castellanos

Anthony Horn

Katelin Miller

Thrum Betcher Memorial

Emma Torres

USW Local 12-52 Scholarship

Emma Barrett

USW Local 12-52 Scholarship

Jacqueline Torres

Witt’s Business Scholarship

Cloey Griffiths

Tehachapi High School is once again seeking support for its scholarship program. Individuals and/or organizations interested in offering a scholarship are asked to contact Amanda Westerby at 822-2148 or awesterby@teh.k12.ca.us for more information.