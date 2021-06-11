Tehachapi High School recently announced the Class of 2021 recipients of community scholarships.
Students receiving scholarships are as follows:
American Legion Tehachapi Post 221
Catrina Hibbard
Makenna Kephart
Sean Wolf
Benjamin Martinez Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Valerie Navarro
Zachary Sarkisian
Californian Scholarship Federation
Emma Barrett
Evelyn Dean
Samantha Downs
Kobi Jaramillo
Robyn Warner
David B. Cord Memorial Scholarship
Sara Heier
Edwards Air Force Base Retirees
Kaitlyn Ramirez
Elizabeth Cuddeback Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Kyndall Perkins
George Novinger Inspirational Scholarship
Gracie Schneider
Gertrude E. White Memorial Scholarship
Ella Moomey
James L. Grecian Life Sciences Scholarship
Evelyn Dean
Kiwanis of Tehachapi
Jacqueline Torres
Langston/Maben Memorial Scholarship
Elizabeth Anaya
Emma Barrett
Rebecca Carol
Kobi Jaramillo
Lehigh Science Scholarship
Rebecca Carol
Mary Lou Valdez Scholarship
Ceryn Barlow
Merriam Hanley Scholarship
Kaitlyn Ramirez
Oak Tree Men's Golf Club
Catrina Hibbard
Club Sean Wolf
Tehachapi Rotary Scholarship
Robyn Warner
Scaled Composites
Evelyn Dean
Tehachapi Heritage League
Samantha Lipscomb
Tehachapi Lion's Club
Makenna Kephart
Gracie Schneider
Kayla Van Wey
Avanlee Arnold Memorial
Amber Clevinger
California School Employees Association
Elizabeth Anaya
Emma Barrett
Michael Davis
Emily Grier
Michael Manes
Elena Montoya
Rhiannon Nikkel
Kyndall Perkins
Ashby Shugart
Melina Tinajero
Catholic Daughters Scholarship
Elizabeth Anaya
Cliff Crowe Scholarship
Caleb McJunkin
Club Ideal Scholarship
Faith Napier
Dr. David Markeiwietz Memorial Scholarship
Riley Daubert
East Kern ASCA Scholarship
Felicity Snyder
Eddith May Hinkle
Kayla Van Wey
Funds for Freedom
Jordan Kirkpatrick
Golden Hills CSD
Sara Heier
Kobi Jaramillo
Hubbard Scholarship for Teachers
Christopher Eatmon
Jason George Memorial Foundation Scholarship
Makenna Kephart
Jepson Family Music Scholarship
Riley Daubert
Have-A-Heart Humane Society Animal Welfare and Kindness Scholarship
Emma Barrett
Nelson Rowlett Scholarship
Emily Schwartz
Pepsi Athletics Scholarship
Rebekah Willey
Quesada Family
Valerie Navarro
Saphiloff Nursing Scholarship
Emily Visscher
Scaled Composites
Liam Peck
Schuler Business Scholarship
Illiana Ledesma
Smart Growth Tehachapi Valley
Elizabeth Anaya
Ceryn Barlow
Samantha Lipscomb
Faith Napier
Valerie Navarro
Zachary Sarkisian
Sophia Shadduck
Melina Tinajero
Melissa Valdez
Rebekah Willey
SSPOA - Stallion Springs Property Owners Association
Michael Davis
Samantha Downs
Lauren Follis
Ella Moomey
Elizabeth Partridge
Tehachapi Arts Foundation
Jacqueline Torres
Tehachapi Association of Teachers
Sara Heier
Liam Peck
Tehachapi AAUW- J. Armstrong
Kyndall Perkins
Tehachapi American Association of University Women
Emma Barrett
Makenna Kephart
Robyn Warner
Tehachapi Mountain Quilters
Michael Davis
Melina Tinajero
Jacqueline Torres
Tehachapi Music Boosters
Liam Peck
Tehachapi Valley Gem & Mineral Society
Makenna Kephart
Tehachapi Warrior Boosters
Riley Daubert
Terra-Gen Operating Company, LLC. Scholarship Program
Dillon Caudle
Justin Root
THS Alumni Scholarship
Ian Alford
Liam Peck
Benjamin Zheng
THS Student Support Scholarship
Cesar Cardenas
Carla Castellanos
Anthony Horn
Katelin Miller
Thrum Betcher Memorial
Emma Torres
USW Local 12-52 Scholarship
Emma Barrett
USW Local 12-52 Scholarship
Jacqueline Torres
Witt’s Business Scholarship
Cloey Griffiths
Tehachapi High School is once again seeking support for its scholarship program. Individuals and/or organizations interested in offering a scholarship are asked to contact Amanda Westerby at 822-2148 or awesterby@teh.k12.ca.us for more information.
