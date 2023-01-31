The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District is excited to announce the upcoming Brite Lake Fishing Derby, taking place on Saturday, May 20. The event will be held at the beautiful Brite Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and skill levels.
The event will kick off at 6 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m., with weigh-ins ending at 1:05 p.m. Participants can expect a delicious breakfast and lunch for purchase, as well as a variety of raffle prize winners to be drawn after weigh-in. In addition to the traditional fishing competition, this year's derby will also include a special tagged fish contest. Anglers who catch one of the specially marked fish will be eligible to win a cash prize. The tagged fish contest will be open for one month, concluding on June 20 at 11:59 p.m. Anglers must be registered for Fishing Derby in order to claim prize.
For those who want to make a weekend of it, camp in our beautiful Tehachapi Mountains. To make a reservation at Brite Lake, call 661-221-2832.
The cost of entry for the event is $25for adults and $20 for children under the age of 16, with a $5 sibling discount for multiple children. Participants are responsible for bringing their own fishing gear and a valid California fishing license, as well as a valid ID.
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District is committed to providing our district with fun and memorable experiences. We are thrilled to be hosting this year’s Brite Lake Fishing Derby. We hope to see you there!
We are currently seeking sponsors this event! If interested to learn more contact our Facility Supervisor Taylor Davis for opportunities available at t.davis@tvrpd.org.
For more information and to register for the event, visit our website at tvrpd.org or contact us at 661-822-3228.
