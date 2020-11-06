The 2nd Annual Christmas Boutique has been postponed due to inclement weather. Slated for Nov. 7, the boutique will instead be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, located at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Proceeds of this year's event will go to the local chapter of Wreaths Across America. The event will be held outdoors in the front parking lot and will feature 30 vendors.
The public is invited to attend and do some Christmas shopping. Santa Claus will be there from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and Miss United States 2020 Tiffany Rea will greet the public from noon to 2 p.m.
Robin Hill and Samantha Kight of Paddles Up will host the Christmas Boutique.
"Each vendor will be giving up (for raffle) items or baskets worth $25 or more, although most will be baskets worth so much more," said Hill, who will herself be donating a basket of her Scentsy products valued at more than $200.
Hill said she hopes to raise $2,000 or more for Wreaths Across America.
Each year, volunteers lay wreaths on the headstones of the nation's fallen heroes. The graves of nearly 500 war dead are decorated in Tehachapi alone.
According to Jim Jacobs, coordinator for Tehachapi, the upcoming fundraiser plus two that were held last week are expected to raise the $7,000 in necessary funds.
All donations made via the website for Tehachapi stay in Tehachapi, and are tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.