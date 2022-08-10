Registration is now open at the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center until Aug. 18 for the Saturday Aug. 20 race. The Annual Mountain Gallop is proudly sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
You can register online at www.tvrpd.org. Registration fee is $35 pre-registration and $40 race day registration.
Racers can pick up their packet on Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., at TVRPD District Office. The registration includes a technical race shirt, great course, chip timing and finisher’s medals.
The top three overall male and female winners will receive medals as well as the top three in each age divisions. Medals will be awarded following the race.
For additional information, call 661-822-3228.
