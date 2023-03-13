The city of Tehachapi is now accepting vendor and entertainment applications for the 2023 Tehachapi Farmers Market. This year the markets are planned from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 17. It will again be held on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi.
“We're looking for produce vendors, hot and or packaged food vendors and more,” Market Manager Jessica Garner said. “We are also accepting applications for acoustic soloists or duets who would like to perform at the Farmers Market.”
Applications are available on the city’s website and must be submitted no later than 5:30 p.m. on April 17 to be considered.
Applications can be returned to Tehachapi City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St, or emailed to JGarner@TehachapiCityHall.com.
More information is online at https://bit.ly/3y8dvUO.
For additional information or questions call 661-822-2200, ext. 102.
— Claudia Elliott
