Tehachapi Rotarians were introduced to representational artist and chair of the Tehachapi Arts Commission Dwight Dreyer, who spoke to the group April 1 about Art 2021 Tehachapi, an event where painters from all over the country will come to Tehachapi in May to paint and then return to display their finished artwork at a public art show and sale in July.
Dreyer is the founder of Dreyer Fine Arts in Keene, where he maintains a 5,500-square-foot teaching studio on 11 acres. His students are taught classical sculpting methods in various subject matter of their interest. His sculptures have been displayed in many juried museum shows including the Pasadena Museum of California Art, Autry National Center, USC Fisher Museum of Art, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Phippen Museum and the Cattleman’s Western Show. Dreyer’s sculptures are in many private and corporate collections. He is a sculptor member of the National Sculpture Society and an artist member of the California Art Club.
The formation of the Tehachapi Arts Commission came out of the Art Committee formed to buy art for the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital. The committee wanted to promote Tehachapi as a destination for representational artists. Dreyer met with City Manager Greg Garrett and the commission was formed as part of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
Beginning May 14, 40 artists will come to Tehachapi from all over the country to paint in the local landscape. According to Dreyer, a camera only covers about 20 percent of color. Professional artists paint daily six days a week. The artists will then return home to complete their work for the public art show in July. Each artist will submit two paintings and a miniature for the juried show amounting to about 100 paintings. Prizes will be awarded for the best landscape, best urban painting and best of show. Disney artist Otto Sturcke will be the featured artist.
The Art 2021 Tehachapi public art show will be held at Aspen Builders Community Activity Center July 24-25. An opening event of July 23 will be held for the benefit of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley to continue buying art for the hospital. Dreyer added that a limousine has been engaged for the Friday event to shuttle the artists and collectors between the event and local hotels.
Stay tuned for more information to come on Art 2021 Tehachapi.
Pat Doody is the publicity chair for the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
