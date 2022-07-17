An art show celebrating the work of 40 artists from across the United States kicks off with a VIP affair in Tehachapi Friday, July 22, followed by a two-day event open to the public.
Sponsored by the Tehachapi Arts Commission, the event builds on the success of last year’s event, according to Pat Doody, a member of the commission.
She said the artists traveled to Tehachapi in May to begin paintings to reflect the beauty and unique surroundings of Tehachapi. After returning home, they completed their paintings and submitted the finished work to be juried for the 2022 show.
Awards will be presented at a VIP reception for the artists set for the evening of July 22, Doody said. The deadline to purchase tickets to the VIP event is July 17. If available, the $100 tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3RC73ht. No tickets are required for the free public shows.
The show will be held at Aspen Builders Activity Center, 410 W. D St., Tehachapi. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24.
Proceeds from the VIP reception will help fund public art, specifically a sculpture to be installed at Ollie Mountain Sports Park, which the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District opened last winter. Local sculptor Dwight Dreyer has donated his time to design a life-size bronze statue of a young girl on a skateboard. Proceeds from the reception will provide the funding for the creation of the bronze statue that will be made from Dreyer’s design and mold. He is the chairperson of the arts commission.
Featured artist
This year’s featured artist is Eleinne Basa, a classically-trained artist from the East Coast who received the Best Landscape Award at Art 2021, Doody said. She noted that 30 other artists from across the country will also return, including last year’s featured artist Otto Sturcke. More than $100,000 in paintings were sold at last year’s show.
An addition to the show this year will be three aviation and aerospace artists.
Other artists include Junn Roca, Patricia Ford, Nita Harper, Michelle Rouch, Frank Ordaz, Laura Wambsgans and Sandy Fisher.
Doody noted that the 2022 show has attracted national media attention with sponsorships from Western Art Collector, International Artist and American Art Collector.
The Tehachapi Arts Commission is part of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council with a mission to establish the area as a destination for representational fine artists and collectors.
Other members of the commission are Donald Towns, Sally Lawrence, Laura Dreyer, Jeanette Pauer and Jim Wilson.
More information is available online at artstehachapi.org.
