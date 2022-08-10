Bring the whole family to Philip Marx Central Park, where there’s something for everyone!! There will be more than 60 vendors of beautiful handmade arts and crafts. You can expect jewelry, clothing, leather purses and wallets, photography, quilts, wooden children’s toys, metal yard art and so much more. In addition, there are 25 commercial booths.
There will be a large variety of local nonprofit organizations and commercial food booths with everything — tri-tip and hotlink sandwiches, Thai food, kettle corn, funnel cakes, soft-serve ice cream, shaved ice, acai bowls, pulled pork Greek gyros, Mexican food, baked potatoes and roasted corn of the cob, and a beer garden.
Live entertainment will be featured in the park, along with fun and games for the kids.
So grab your blanket or lawn chair and spend the day with family and friends in beautiful Central Park.
Don’t forget to stop by the gazebo and say hello to the Chamber members and purchase your Official Mountain Festival T Shirt.
All this will take place at Philip Marx Central Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. ADMISSION IS FREE!
