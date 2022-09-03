Leila Kleiman is donating her fused art piece "Winner's Circle" for the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association Art Show raffle. The raffle will be held during the Art Show Reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley, 29541 Rolling Oak Drive.
Kleiman says of her work that her approach to fusing glass was influenced by her years as a painter and also as a stone carver, seeing the glass as a three-dimensional piece. Each piece is fired three to four times to achieve the affect. She said, "My pieces are a way of sharing my travels and experiences with others."
The Art Show runs Sept. 10-18 with art items on display and available for purchase each day. Call Michelle if you need a gate pass to Bear Valley at 661-972-2519.
