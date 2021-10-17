American Association of University Women learned about the healing benefits of creativity when Judith Campanaro spoke about the healing power of art at a recent meeting of AAUW, Tehachapi Mountain Branch. She was introduced by President Joan Cote, who welcomed members and guests.
Campanaro graduated from Ottawa University with a master’s degree in professional counseling before studying advanced graduate studies in art therapy.
She is an artist who has found joy in promoting the healing power of art through workshops and motivational speaking. She is passionate about art and is convinced that creative sources bring joy and understanding of one’s feelings. She explained that scientists have found brain waves change when a person is involved in the creative process.
An interesting example was presented when several volunteers were asked to choose various colored pens and fill a page with random designs. When the pages were completely covered, each one showed what they had produced. Campanaro was able to interpret their personality and suggest talents and needs according to colors chosen and shapes used.
The group was very interested with the details of art therapy and many decided to do further study. Most were in agreement that practicing art, whether it be drawing, music or crafts, was relaxing. They were encouraged when they learned of the benefits as outlined by Campanaro.
AAUW promotes education and equity for women and girls. Both women and men with a two-year or higher degree are eligible to join. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month. Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Call 714-313-0456 for further information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations, including the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.