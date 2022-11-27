Holiday shoppers flocked to the annual Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association Bazaar and Sale in Bear Valley Springs on Friday and Saturday. The event is an area favorite for shoppers looking for items made by local artisans.
Sales appeared brisk and shoppers lined up at the BVS Whiting Center doors, waiting for them to open Friday morning.
Organizer Gale Caldwell, and herself a vendor, said “as in past years our vendor space for 40 artisans was an early sell-out. We were especially pleased with the number of shoppers and sales within the first four hours of Friday morning."
