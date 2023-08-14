Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association is happy to have a raffle donation from local artist Nuri Amanatullah for the Sept. 2-10 Art Show. Here is more about the artist.
Amanatullah is an Antelope Valley-based painter, illustrator and designer whose stylized, graphic depictions of flora and fauna are represented in a variety of mediums including illustration and large-scale murals.
Employing both traditional techniques and digital media, his work explores the wildlife and natural elements of the Antelope Valley often juxtaposed with the very unnatural world we've created. Previous clients include Disney, Uber, Airbnb, REI and the National Geographic Society.
With his wife, Koko Brown, the two have murals on numerous walls around the Antelope Valley including a large-scale landscape of the AV on the outside of Antelope Valley Hospital. In addition to his own art practice, Amanatullah is also the art-director for the nonprofit organization Housing Corporation of America, lending his talents to provide arts-based education to residents of all ages living in affordable housing communities.
Now based in Tehachapi, he relishes the opportunity to be living so close to nature, a perpetual inspiration.
Come join us for BVSCAA's 38th Annual Art Show from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Oak Tree Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road in Bear Valley for the artists reception and a chance to win Nuri Amanatullah's beautiful poster.
Michelle Miller is with the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.