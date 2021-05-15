In the second week of the Artist’s Palette, local fine artist Anita Jesse reveals her vision of her love for horses using a unique technique called paintography.
Paintography is the combining of photography with traditional painting techniques — all accomplished using digital technology.
After a lifetime of pursuing her love of horses, Anita Jesse said it was an accident that abruptly shattered that dream.
"While struggling to accept the finality of my situation and searching for distraction, I developed a mild interest in photography and found that the borrowed digital camera I was using had magical powers. I could look at a horse through that view finder and not be reduced to tears over what would never again be. Shazam! I had a new connection to horses and all the world around me," Jesse said.
After spending years as an actor and teacher of actors, Jesse said she was prepared to meet the challenge of a new type of storytelling.
"While I knew precious little about cameras, my stage work and directing provided a foundation in the areas of composition, lighting, focus, and a taste for dramatic structure. A fiery new passion was born," Jesse said.
Intrigued by the new form of expression, Jesse said she felt strained at the boundaries of the photographic images that depicted the cold, unyielding reality of what she saw.
"These beautiful creatures had played a major role in my childhood fantasies, and I yearned to articulate something more of the power, astonishing beauty of form, and grace that horses meant to me. After taking the photograph, I wanted to convey not only what I saw, but something more about what I felt, when I made the image. Moreover, I wanted to infuse my images with the cherished fantasies of my childhood," Jesse said.
Using her "virtual paintbrushes," Jesse would take her photographs and then add multiple layers of color, texture, shapes and lines.
"Over time, I blur the lines of reality and free my subject from the boundaries of a real place and a real event until the image more clearly reflects my feelings about what I have seen. The final image is as much about horses that I remember or dreamed of as it is a likeness of the horse that I photographed," she said.
Today, Jesse said her love of paintography is what gets her up in the morning— making images that come from the collected stories in her heart.
"No longer are my final images limited to what my camera sensor recorded. They are imaginings, as well. They emanate from dreams, half-forgotten memories, impressions, and feelings. Share in my imaginings. Allow my images to pique your memories, awaken your dreams, and remind you of the stories in your heart," she said.
View Anita Jesse's artwork at AnitaJesse.com or at Gallery 'N' Gifts, located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
