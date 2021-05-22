In this week of the Artist's Palette, Tiffany Michael said her art focuses on California wildlife and nature in several mediums, including acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil and charcoal.
As a painter and drawer of wildlife, Tiffany Michael has found that her subjects are not only beautiful and fascinating, they have their own personalities as well.
"Although I do a lot of beautiful, well-loved animals, such as hummingbirds and deer, I hope my artwork can also make people appreciate the animals that aren't as desired, such as tarantulas and snakes. They all have an important part in the ecosystem and we're lucky to have them in Tehachapi," Michael said.
Besides native wildlife, Michael also likes to capture the colorful native wildflowers of California.
"I'm starting to see them sprout out of the ground, and I'm excited to see the colorful blooms spreading over the hillsides," Michael said.
When she is not drawing or painting, she is creating similar images with wood burning.
"For the holidays, I enjoy making wooden ornaments featuring snowy scenes with Tehachapi mountains and wildlife. The rest of the year, I try to recreate the beauty of nature onto wooden canvas or rounds."
Originally from Maryland, Michael said her family was a great source of support and encouraged her artistic talent.
"Art came naturally to me as a child and has always been a part of my life," Michael said.
Michael moved to Tehachapi last spring with her husband, Zach. The couple always dreamed of owning a rural home with an abundance of nature, wildlife, sprawling views, and amazing sunsets.
"We found what we were looking for in Tehachapi, and moved here," Michael said.
When she is hunting for her next muse, whether a bird, lizard or flower, Michael said she loves documenting her visions with her camera before she begins her creations.
"Stalking the wide array of local wildlife with my camera, as well as with a trail cam, provides the inspiration for most of my pieces. I'm always keeping my eye out for movement. I feel very grateful that I get to see so many animals every day on my own property," Michael said.
The artist said she looks forward to entering the annual Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts art show this year. Her original art, including prints and greeting cards, are available at Gallery 'N' Gifts in Tehachapi.
Follow Tiffany Michael's creations and experiences with wildlife and nature at instagram.com/tiffanymichaelart.
