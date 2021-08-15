The August “Take Your Best Shot” Photo Contest hosted by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association was a huge success and we would like to thank all of the photographers for submitting another outstanding collection of work for the show!
Congratulations to Best of Show winner Jim Carmichael for his photo in the People category, "Old Photos."
The show it will be on display through Aug. 30 at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Best of Show: Jim Carmichael, “Old Photos”
Animals
1st: Nancy Wilkinson
2nd: Kiera Judkins
3rd: Vincent Hernandez
Honorable mention: Maralee Hill
Honorable mention: Rob Meszaros
Black & White
1st: Francoise Renard
2nd: Mikailey Judkins
3rd: Silent Wolf
Honorable mention: Kiera Judkins
Honorable mention: Naomi Torres
Landscape & Nature
1st: Vincent Hernandez
2nd: Jim Carmichael
3rd: Bob V
Honorable mention: Randy Myers
People/Portrait
1st: Jim Carmichael
2nd: Nancy Wilkinson
3rd: Naomi Torres
Honorable mention: Christine Odom
Honorable mention: Rob Meszaros
Travel/Architecture
1st: Rob Meszaros
2nd: Randy Myers
3rd: Rick Hetzet
Honorable mention: Christine Odom
Honorable mention: Jim Carmichael
Youth Photography
1st: Brooklyn Reagan
2nd: Brooklyn Reagan
3rd: Mikailey Judkins
Gale Caldwell is president of TVAA.
