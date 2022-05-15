Forty plein-air artists, along with sponsors, commissioners and guests, enjoyed wine, food and good conversation at this year's Tehachapi Arts Commission reception, held to promote 2022 ArT Tehachapi, which will be followed by a public art show and sales in July.
Many are local and nationally known artists working in the mediums of oil, water color, charcoal, pencil and pastels. In addition to the reception, many will spend an additional two or three days for the opportunity of painting the beauty that evokes the Tehachapi area.
A portion from the sales of each art piece in July will go toward the purchase of art pieces for public areas in and around Tehachapi. Last year's sales generated commissioned art pieces for placement in the Adventist Tehachapi Hospital.
Additional information on the Tehachapi Arts Commission can be found at DreyerFineArts@gmail.com.
