Assemblyman Vince Fong will cover the costs for the first 100 pet adoptions at Kern County Animal Services during October. Originally scheduled for Sept. 16-18, Fong’s Third Annual Free Pet adoption changed to Oct. 4 to promote the adoption of dogs from local shelters.
“The shelter is full of loving animals in desperate need of a good home,” Fong said in a news release. “Having two rescue dogs of my own, I know the wonderful impact a pet can bring into a home.”
Fong will be at the Kern County Animal Services shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
