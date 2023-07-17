Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, will cover all pet fees for the first 100 adoptions at Kern County’s animal shelter on Thursday, July 27.
“Loving pets at adoption centers are waiting for a forever home,” Fong said. “I know firsthand the love and support provided from a pet rescued from our shelters, and I encourage everyone to consider bringing a furry family member into your home.”
Those interested in adopting fee-free are encouraged to attend the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27 and 29 at the 3951 Fruitvale Ave. location.
