"CLUE, On Stage: is coming to Tehachapi, and you can be part of the show! The Tehachapi Community Theatre Association is extending an open call to all local thespians to audition for the classic version of "CLUE, On Stage," based on the screenplay by Johnathan Lynn and directed by Tehachapi’s own Jason Wheeler. You do not have to be a member of TCTA to audition!
The classic board game will be brought to life at the BeeKay Theater for three weekends in April when six guests, invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host, are discovered to have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each is presented with an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery and laughs as they seek to puzzle out the culprit among the criminals. And YOU can be part of the fun!
Wheeler is looking for 15 actors to complete the cast. If cast, you will need to become a member of TCTA to perform. Auditions are scheduled: Jan. 9 to 14. See detailed information on the TCTA website: tctonstage.com.
TCTA is also looking for new members interested in every aspect of live theater. If you do not want to be an on-stage performer there’s lots to do to make a production at the BeeKay Theatre a success. There are opportunities in marketing and promotion, set building and set design, costumes, lighting, sound and stage managing.
P.S. TCTA will also be holding one-hour, weekly informative workshops on all aspects of live theater beginning on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at the BeeKay Theatre. Mark your calendars.
Andi Hicks is with TCTA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.