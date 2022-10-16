The Kern Audubon Society Tehachapi will hold a group program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Golden Hills Elementary School, 20215 Park Road.
Bird and bat nests around the home is the topic that will be covered by board member Brooke Stutz, a CSUB graduate with a degree in biology. She has done extensive field work on birds and other species. She is a biologist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Stutz will discuss how you can make your home friendly to nesting birds and bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.