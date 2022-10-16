The Kern Audubon Society Tehachapi will hold a group program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Golden Hills Elementary School, 20215 Park Road.

Bird and bat nests around the home is the topic that will be covered by board member Brooke Stutz, a CSUB graduate with a degree in biology. She has done extensive field work on birds and other species. She is a biologist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Stutz will discuss how you can make your home friendly to nesting birds and bats.