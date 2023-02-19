The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions for several open chairs in the string, and percussion sections.
The auditions will be at the Bakersfield College Theater on May 2 and 3 and at Mechanics Bank Theater on May 4, and will fill open positions for associate concertmaster, principal viola, timpani, and section seats in the 2nd violin and cello sections, according to a symphony news release.
The symphony also plans to expand its violin 2 section for the 2023-2024 concert season.
“While we are sad to see some of our musicians move away or retire, we are excited to explore the incredible talent that Kern County and its surrounding areas have to offer in this round of auditions," Symphony conductor Stilian Kirov said in a news release."
"Our audition process has been updated in recent years as we keep striving for transparency and providing equal opportunity for all musicians, and we are looking forward to welcoming new musicians into the BSO family," he said.
For more information or to sign up to audition, visit the Bakersfield Symphony website at bsonow.org, send questions to info@bsonow.org or call 661-323-7928.
