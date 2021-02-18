Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Westchester in Bakersfield drove up the hill on a foggy Presidents Day, Feb. 15, to help deliver and install American flags to subscribers of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi Stars and Stripes Display the Flag Project.
Vietnam veterans Larry Laxson and Don Fowler recreated the famous World War II flag installation on Mt. Suribachi during the battle of Iwo Jima. Laxson and Fowler joined Tehachapi Kiwanis Club members and scouts and parents from Scouts BSA Troop 136 to deliver the flags on the first day of the 2021 delivery program.
The teams deliver, install and pick up big, beautiful American flags to homes and businesses on six patriotic holidays for $50.
The next flag delivery day is Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
For information, call Tina Cunningham at 822-4515.
Kiwanis is an international service club dedicated to helping children locally and around the world.
