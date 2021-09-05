A barbecue to honor and thank veterans for their service will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd., across from The Shed.
All veterans and their families and friends are invited to the free meal of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with trimmings, homemade beans, potato chips, watermelon and lemonade.
In addition to the meal, representatives with the VET Center and Kern County Veterans Service Department will be present to provide information regarding claims and benefits.
The event is gratefully presented by Women of Grace .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.