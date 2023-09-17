Bark for Life returned to downtown Tehachapi Saturday with 70 dogs and their companions walking a one-mile route to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Donna Hermann of Bakersfield, senior development manager for ACS, said close to 200 people participated in the event. She noted that Barb Villasenor of Tehachapi coordinated the event. The event has been held in Tehachapi since 2009.
Following the walk, participants gathered on the lawn next to the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum to rest and bid on items donated for the silent auction.
