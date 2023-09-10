In an effort to keep Tehachapi residents healthy and well-informed, a host of private health and public service organizations, sponsors and donors presented a Community Health and Senior Resource Fair Saturday at Woods Pavilion.
In addition to health information, the fair featured money management tips, estate planning and tax information, much of it structured toward helping senior citizens.
Of special note was the presentation of special recognition for Wood Family Funeral Service. Speeches and certificates from the city Of Tehachapi and the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce recognized the Wood Family business for 40 years of thoughtful and compassionate service.
Twenty-three businesses and organizations were on hand assisting and answering questions from about 200 visitors. Food by Claudia’s Catering, The Hot Dog Company and LaRosa Fruit Bars kept visitors well fed. Fabulous desserts and a special 40th anniversary cake in honor of the Wood family was created by Tehachapi confectioner and master baker Linda Pettit. It was announced that Pettit was retiring from her long baking career and Saturday's desserts were her last. Those in attendance gave her an appreciative round of applause.
