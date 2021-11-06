Bear Valley Cultural Arts is delighted to once again sponsor the Holiday Bazaar to be held at the Whiting Center on Nov. 26 and 27. It’s been a long wait for the return of the Holiday Bazaar, and the 45 participating artists are super excited to bring you a very unique shopping experience. They’ve had an extra year to get ready for the event and after a sneak peek at some of the new items to be offered, you definitely do not want to miss this show. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. As always, admission is free.
Each vendor as well as many local businesses have generously donated to our popular holiday raffle. So plan ahead and grab up those lucky tickets. Tickets are $1 each or eight for $5. The funds raised from this event help provide other fun and exciting cultural events, so we greatly appreciate the support!
Santa’s Café will fill the air with delightful scents and tempt your tummy as Kathleen has once again volunteered to bring her tasty treats to the bazaar. Her luncheon items and selection of desserts are well worth stopping by.
This is the perfect venue to keep the “shop local” philosophy alive with all sorts of handcrafted gift-giving ideas! Jewelry vendors offer several different styles, unique handmade signs, hand-knitted scarves and hats, artwork, stained glass, fused glass, decorated gourds, metal art, wood carvings, scented candles, bath and body products, lazy susans, gift items for coffee lovers, oak barrel items, journaling gifts, and personalized items created on site.
Gale Caldwell is the Holiday Bazaar coordinator for the BVS Cultural Arts Association.
